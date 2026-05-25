Bhubaneswar: A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after his speeding Thar SUV rammed into a roadside garage near Crown Hotel under Nayapalli police limits, leaving three persons injured and damaging multiple motorcycles, police said Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Swadhin Kumar Dehury (23), a resident of Kalinga Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4.31 pm May 23, when complainant Sameer Biswal had stopped near the garage for motorcycle repair work.

At the time, Dinesh Kumar Nayak (14), Brahmananda Sethi (32) and garage owner Alekh Paschim Ray were also present at the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a black Thar SUV travelling towards Jaydev Vihar on the service road was allegedly being driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the garage premises.

Police said the driver appeared intoxicated and subsequent checks confirmed alcohol consumption.

During interrogation, Dehury allegedly admitted his involvement.