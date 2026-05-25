BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi Banchao Andolan (MBA) will meet members of the state government’s high-level committee on Mahanadi water dispute May 25, and will urge for a reconsideration of the data submitted before the Mahanadi Tribunal.

According to a statement issued by MBA spokesperson Prasanna Bishoi, the state government has constituted a high-level panel to address the long-standing dispute.

The committee is headed by Agriculture Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and includes seven other ministers and legislators.

The organisation said it plans to meet the committee chairman and other members to seek a fresh review of the information and data presented before the tribunal.

Members of the movement will assemble in front of Jayadev Bhavan at 9am May 25.

From there, they will visit the residences of the committee chairman and other members to submit memorandums and hold discussions on the issue.