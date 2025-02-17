Karachi: A social media controversy was triggered after a video of Karachi’s National Stadium surfaced, showing flags of participating nations playing in the upcoming ICC Champion’s Trophy 2025, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19.

The video shows that the Indian flag was purportedly not hoisted at the stadium, stirring up controversy and heated debate, criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for venting out its anger against India for refusing to play Champions Trophy matches in the country.

While social media is buzzing with fans criticising Pakistan’s refusal to raise the Indian flag at its stadiums, the PCB has downplayed the controversy, saying the flags of the countries who are playing in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have only been raised at the stadiums.

“As you know, India is not coming to Pakistan to play its matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have hoisted flags of countries that are going to play at the said venues,” said a PCB source to IANS.

When asked why the Indian, Bangladesh and other participating countries’ flags were not there at the Karachi and Lahore stadiums, the source said, “The Indian team is going to play its matches in Dubai. Secondly, the Bangladesh team has not yet arrived in Pakistan and will be playing its first match against India in Dubai. Therefore, their flags have not been hoisted and the other nations, who have arrived here and will be playing in Pakistan… their flags are there at the stadium.”

The source added that PCB does not need to give out an official statement on the matter as it is related to a social media video with an ill-intended agenda.

“I don’t think PCB needs to even give an official statement on this. It’s clear that the controversy is made without facts and aims to damage host Pakistan’s image with fake news,” the source said.

“Different stadiums in Pakistan are going to host different teams during the Champions Trophy matches. And they’re hoisting their flags to welcome them”, it added.

It is pertinent to note that the BCCI refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns and political tensions between the two countries, forcing the ICC to implement a hybrid model, in which India will be playing all of its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

The source also stated that cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, where the Champions Trophy matches will be taking place, have got banners up on the main streets and highways, showing captains of all participating nations, including India, insisting that the PCB does not have any intention to let its political rivalry impact a major ICC event in the country.

Champion Trophy is returning after a hiatus of eight years. Pakistan are the defending champion and the country is looking ahead to the event’s success, as they are hosting the ICC event for the first time since they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup.