Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) would preserve the three chariots of this year’s Rath Yatra to remember the uniqueness of the festival which was organised without the congregation of devotees in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per a decision taken by the temple administration, the three chariots would be displayed for devotees and people at Srijagannath Ballav Mutt in the Holy City here.

“This year’s Rath Yatra has added a new chapter to the Srimandir history. The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee and the Chhatisha Niyog of Srimandir had passed a resolution to preserve the three chariots of this year’s Rath Yatra. Today, we held a meeting to deliberate on the process to preserve the chariots at Srijagannath Ballav mutt,” said SJTA chief administrator Krishan Kumar.

According to sources, some members of Srimandir Managing Committee, carpenters involved in this year’s chariot construction and senior officials of SJTA were present at the meeting.

“The three chariots have been parked at the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir. A technical team would be formed to dismantle the chariots with utmost care and then reconstruct them at Jagannath Ballav mutt for preservation purpose. Our carpenters will reconstruct the chariot parts which are likely to be damaged during the dismantling process. Teak and saal woods would be used for reconstruction of the damaged parts,” said a senior official of SJTA.

Notably, there was much uncertainty with regard to the organisation of this year’s Rath Yatra due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Finally, the annual festival was organised without the congregation of devotees on the Grand Road in accordance with the Supreme Court order.