Colombo: Sri Lanka have named Charith Asalanka as captain for both the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. The teams will play two T20Is on November 9 and 10, followed by three ODIs November 13, 17, and 19.

The home series holds particular significance for Sri Lanka, as they bring back several seasoned players who were instrumental in recent home successes against India and the West Indies.

Kusal Perera, who has not played an ODI in almost a year, has made return on the back impressive 55 not out in a T20I against West Indies. Seamer Mohamed Shiraz, who has bowled only four overs in international cricket having been an excellent domestic performer, also returned to the squad.

For the T20Is, Sri Lanka have retained the same squad they had for the series against West Indies, which they won 2-1.

The series will kick off at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, where the first three matches ( 2 T20Is and an ODI) will be hosted before moving to Pallekele International Cricket Stadium for the final two ODIs.

The two teams last met in a two-match Test series in September, where the Sri Lanka claimed a 2-0 victory before New Zealand travelled to India to continue their World Test Championship campaign.

This time, however, the shift to white-ball cricket will bring different challenges and opportunities as both teams adjust to the shorter formats.

Sri Lanka are sixth in the ICC rankings in ODIs, a spot behind New Zealand. In T20s the hosts are eighth to the New Zealand’s fifth.

Sri Lanka squads-

ODI: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz

T20I: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando