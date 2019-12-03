London: Charlie Austin’s 90th-minute penalty sent West Brom back to the Championship summit with a 1-0 win at Preston.

Austin converted from the spot Monday to secure the Baggies a fifth successive victory and move them back above Leeds.

Slaven Bilic’s side looked set to rue a number of missed opportunities in the first half as they struggled to break through a resilient Preston defence.

But Austin’s spot-kick moves them two points clear of Leeds, while Preston slipped to a third successive defeat.

“I’m an experienced cool head and I know what I’m doing,” Austin told Sky Sports. “I had a look at the ’keeper and sent him the wrong way.

“We’ve got great youngsters, we’re top of the league and it’s an exciting future for us.”

The visitors were much the better side in the first half and Bilic would have been frustrated his side failed to lead at the break.

Preston were vastly improved in the second period and created a flurry of chances just after the hour mark while West Brom increasingly struggled to break through a resilient Preston defence.

But in the 89th minute, Kyle Edwards surged through on goal and went flying over a sprawling Declan Rudd.

Substitute Austin made no mistake, sending Rudd the wrong way to seal victory.

AFP