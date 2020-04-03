Bhubaneswar: Hours after announcing a complete shutdown of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Bhadrak, state government Friday evening announced a complete shutdown across the state for 48 hours.

Later in the day, briefing the press, chief spokesperson of the state government on COVID-19 Subroto Bagchi listed out several steps the government has taken to ensure the poor and emergency services are not affected owing to the shutdown.

According to Bagchi, the National Highway passing through Cuttack-Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak will remain open. Movement of goods vehicle- both loaded or unloaded will be free.

Food and accommodation have been ensured through 407 camps for around 27,000 guest workers from outside the state stranded in Odisha. These workers are primarily from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Any complaint received through Shramik Sahayata (call center-18003456703) is being addressed on a priority, the government said.

It went on to add that as many as 3,02,302 destitute and helpless persons were provided with food in 5217 Gram Panchayats Friday. 6,404 SHGs were engaged in preparing food. Similarly, in 105 urban areas, 22,293 persons were provided with cooked food.

The state government has trained 500 MBBS students with COVID-19 online training as approved by the Government of India.

From the morning of April 2 to the morning of April 3, 263 cases have been registered by the police in the state for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19. This includes 254 cases for violation of lockdown and three cases for violation of home quarantine.