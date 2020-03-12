Chennai: As uncertainty over the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) thickened after the government cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15 in the wake of the growing coronavirus scare, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a post of their batsman Ambati Rayudu trying to answer a question on the cash-rich league’s future this season.

“When you ask us if IPL will happen or not?” CSK posted on their Twitter handle with a photo of Rayudu saying: “That how do I know sir?”

When you ask us if IPL will happen or not? 😕 https://t.co/c9V2Jz8LEd — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 12, 2020

In the second meeting of Group of Ministers held at Nirman Bhavan in New Delhi, it was decided that all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visas, stand suspended till April 15 as the coronavirus outbreak has already seen over 60 positive cases in India.

The coronavirus outbreak was on Wednesday declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), whose chief expressed his ‘deep concern’ over the ‘alarming levels of inaction’ in combating the virus spread.

CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has also made it clear that the fresh visa advisory from the Indian government has made it almost impossible for foreign players to join their respective teams before April 15 unless the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gets special permission.

Speaking to IANS, the CSK CEO said that most of the foreign players are booked on business visas and in such a scenario the fresh advisory sent out by the government Wednesday says that they won’t be allowed entry till April 15.

MS Dhoni-led CSK are slated to take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai March 29.

IANS