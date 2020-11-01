Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crushed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by nine wickets to end their worst-ever IPL season here Sunday on a positive note. Ruturaj Gaikwad (62 n o, 49b, 6×4, 1×6) got his third successive half century as CSK ended KXIP’s run in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

KXIP needed a win in their final league game to remain in contention for the play-offs besides depending on other results. But CSK had other ideas.

Bringing his big-hitting prowess to the fore, Deepak Hooda (62, 30b, 3×4, 4×6) lifted a floundering KXIP to 153 for six with a counter-innings. However, in the end that did not prove enough. Gaikwad put on a solid opening stand of 82 for the first wicket with Faf du Plessis (48, 34b, 4×4, 2×6) before finishing off the game with a second-wicket unbeaten stand of 72 with Amabati Rayudu (30, 30b, 2×4).

Both CSK and KXIP finished the tournament with a 6-8 win loss record.

Earlier, Hooda’s blitzkrieg helped KXIP going past the 150-run mark. Thanks to him, KXIP managed 40 runs in the last three overs after CSK, opting to field, choked their middle-order for runs. Pacer Lungi Ngidi (3/39) was the best bowler for CSK.

Returning to the side after an injury-forced break, Mayank Agarwal (26) got KXIP off to a breezy start, collecting two boundaries off Deepak Chahar’s first over. In-form skipper KL Rahul (29) got into the act with the day’s first six, over the third man region before scoring two boundaries off Shardul Thakur.

In the next over, Agarwal welcomed Ngidi by driving him to the long-off boundary, but the South African had his revenge in the next delivery as the opener edged the ball into the middle stump. Thereafter the runs simply dried up for KXIP. Their hopes took a further jolt for KXIP with leg-spinner Imran Tahir (1/24) had big-hitting Chris Gayle (12) plumb in front. With Nicholas Puran (two) also failing to fire KXIP were always fighting an uphill battle to put runs on board.

Brief scores: KXIP 153 for 6 (Deepak Hooda 62 n o, Lungi Ngidi 3/39) lost to CSK 154 for 1 in 18.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62 n o, Faf du Plessis 48, Ambati Rayudu 30 n o) by nine wickets.