New Delhi: Chief Justice of Nepal Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha and Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal of Nepal sat in the Chief Justice of India’s court Wednesday and witnessed the proceedings.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud welcomed the judges of Nepal.

“I welcome the two very distinguished judges to our bench. One thing of interest to all our colleagues in the bar would be that Justice Hari Prasad was the Attorney General before his appointment to the bench of the Supreme Court”.

“I was just telling Justice PS Narasimha and Justice KV Vishwanathan that they would strike a particular chord with him. We will also have an Indo Nepal Exchange programme soon and invite delegations from the bar of Nepal soon,” the CJI said.

Justices Narasimha and Vishwanathan were elevated to the Supreme Court from the bar.

Justice Phuyal has been a practising lawyer for the past 23 years and was elevated to the Supreme Court of Nepal April 19, 2019.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said India and Nepal have a spiritual connection.

