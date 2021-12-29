Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday inaugurated 14 police stations that will investigate cybercrime and economic offences in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said his government is committed to providing the people of Odisha with a modern policing system with a well-trained force to counter technology-based crimes to protect their life, liberty and property effectively.

“Cybercrimes have been rapidly emerging as a dominant crime in society. What makes it more worrisome is that it is anonymous, and not restricted by jurisdictional boundaries,” Patnaik said.

Observing that the source of information is invariably based in servers existing in foreign countries, the chief minister said, collection of evidence against the perpetrators becomes “really challenging”.

He pointed out that economic offences have also emerged as a blue-collar crime that not only affects the individual citizen but also impacts the financial health of the country.

Highlighting that the new police stations will have trained policemen and technical experts, the chief minister said they will be equipped with all the latest hardware and software required for investigating economic and cyber offences.

Patnaik also inaugurated three upgraded police stations.

PTI