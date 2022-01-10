Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the construction of two barrages on Ib river in Sundargarh district through virtual mode Monday. The barrages will come up on Ib river at Kopsingha and Kudabanga under Sadar block in the tribal-dominated district at an estimated cost of Rs 493 crore in two years, an official said.

Around 47,000 people of Sundargarh Sadar, Lephripara, Balisankara and Tangarpali blocks along with Sundargarh municipality will benefit from the two barrages. Besides, it will also facilitate irrigation of 488-hectare land.

“The barrages will provide drinking water facility to houses in the above blocks and fishermen can earn a livelihood by fish farming there. As bridges will be constructed over the two barrages, people of Lephripara and Tangarpali blocks will get direct road communication to Rourkela,” informed the official.

According to Patnaik, the two barrages in Sundargarh are part of the Instream Storage Structure (ISS) scheme which is being executed from the state’s own funds.

Under the ISS scheme, at least 30 barrages will be constructed on major rivers at an expenditure of around Rs 11,700 crore. Apart from helping farmers get irrigation facilities, the barrages will go a long way in maintaining groundwater levels and providing piped water to nearby villages, Patnaik informed.

Highlighting that Sundargarh is the lighthouse of Odisha’s development, Naveen said, “Rourkela city, Rourkela Steel Plant and NIT-Rourkela have enhanced the pride of Odisha. The memory of legendary Biju Patnaik is associated with these important projects.”

Patnaik said Sundargarh has given many things to India. “It (Sundargarh) provides coal to power the country. Asia’s largest hockey stadium is coming up in the district. The hockey players from this district have brought pride to India. So, the establishment of an AIIMS in Sundargarh is the right of the district’s people,” he mentioned.

Patnaik expressed happiness at the successful implementation of Mission Shakti and 5T governance model in Sundargarh’s education sector.

Patnaik exhorted the people to take advantage of the different development and welfare schemes of the state government and put in their contribution to building a new Odisha.