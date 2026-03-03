Bhubaneswar: In view of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Chief Secretary Anu Garg Monday directed officers to remain alert, continuously monitor developments, and ensure readiness to respond to any emergency involving people from Odisha staying in the affected regions.

The Chief Secretary’s direction came during a high-level meeting to assess the safety and security of the Odia diaspora in the evolving situation in the Middle East, following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“The Chief Secretary has directed officers to stay alert, keep monitoring developments, and ensure readiness to respond to any emergency situation involving people from Odisha staying in the affected regions,” an officer said after the meeting.

He informed that the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a 24-hour helpline number (800-46342) and a WhatsApp number (+971543090571) to assist Indians in the Middle East.

The state government has formed a working group in coordination with the Home department, Labour Directorate, Protector of Emigrants, and organisations working for the welfare of overseas Indians to track the situation and provide assistance, if required.

“Pritish Panda has been appointed as the nodal officer for information and assistance. He can be contacted at 9583321964,” the officer said.

DGP YB Khurania, who attended the meeting, said the situation is being closely monitored and officials have been kept on alert.

He added that social media posts related to the conflict are also under surveillance, and necessary action will be taken in case of any emergency.