Jagatsinghpur: Even though the health workers have been advised against administering Japanese Encephalitis vaccine twice to any child, negligence on part of an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) has meant that a child from Jagatsinghpur was vaccinated twice in a period of four days.

While the child is doing good health-wise; the error, once discovered, led to anxious moments for his parents.

Soumyaranjan Sethy (8), son of Sarada Charan Sethy of Salajanga (Hansaram Patna) was vaccinated at his village school November 18. Thereafter, he was vaccinated again November 22 at his cousin’s school at Gadarodanga while he had been to his uncle’s place.

The ANM at Gadarodanga, vaccinated Soumyaranjan as he didn’t bear the previous vaccination mark on his finger. While the child’s aunt was present during the vaccination, she was not aware of him getting vaccinated only four days ago.

Parents of Soumyaranjan were upset after they learnt of the repeated vaccination and took him to the ANM- who allegedly misbehaved them.

Local ADMO (PH) Dr Basant Barik, meanwhile, said administration of any vaccine within such a small duration should be avoided. That said, he assured that this particular incident is unlikely to affect Soumyaranjan.

Parents confirmed that there has been no other reaction apart from him sleeping longer than normal.

PNN