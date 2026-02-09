Purushottampur: A small child’s handwritten letter found inside the donation box (hundi) of the Tara Tarini shrine in Ganjam district has moved many.

The letter was discovered Saturday when the temple’s hundi was opened in the presence of police and revenue officials.

The process was supervised by the temple executive officer and Purushottampur Tehsildar Binod Kumar Behera as offerings were counted.

Amid cash and gold and silver ornaments, the emotionally charged note drew the immediate attention of devotees and temple officials alike.

In the heartfelt letter, the child pours out the family’s hardships and prays to Goddess Tara Tarini for knowledge and wisdom.

The child also seeks protection and guidance for family members, asking that an elder brother be kept on the right path, that their mother be spared of sorrow, and that the family be shielded from enemies and danger.

Temple officials said the innocence and sincerity of the appeal left many who were present visibly moved.

Devotees described the incident as a poignant reminder of the deep bond of faith between worshippers and the mother deity.

The simple, heartfelt plea has since become a subject of wide discussion among locals and devotees visiting the shrine.