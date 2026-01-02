Bhubaneswar/Rajnagar: Much to the delight of ornithologists, migratory winged species are arriving in batches from Himalayan region to wetland sites in Chilika and Bhitarkanika National Park, triggering soothing chirpy cacophony in the region. The marshy and swampy wetland spots in Bhitarkanika have again emerged as a congenial and human-interference-free winter habitat for feathered guests from cool northern hemispheres. Unbearably cool atmospheric conditions during the winter months force these migrant species to temporarily leave their original habitat.

The Chilika and Bhitarkanika wetland spots in the state are the favoured destination of migratory birds. Chirpy cacophony is pervading the wetland sites as winged species have thronged the region with a drop in temperature in their original habitat. Their flight has begun since past fortnight, said a forest official. Flocks of these winter guests are crowding the Satabhaya, Habelikhati, Ekakula, and Raipatia water bodies and creeks. The habitat of these birds extends around a 10-km stretch. They wing their way in and around the water bodies, adding to the scenic beauty of the place. There is ample food security for the birds as the place, crisscrossed by innumerable water inlets and nullahs, is free of human interference, he observed.

Prominent among the winged visitors to Bhitarkanika this time are Indian skimmers, grey pelicans, white-backed vultures, lesser adjutant, and greater spotted eagles. All of these sighted species are conferred endangered status under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red Data Book, containing the list of highly threatened animals worldwide.

Apart from these, other exotic birds sighted this time are black-tailed godwit, northern pintail, lesser whistling duck, grey plover, egret spotted bills, oriental darter, white-bellied seagull, and black-necked stork. These migrant avian creatures are arriving from the northern hemisphere and cold places like Ladakh.

They prefer the Bhitarkanika wetland for its unique ecosystem and cool and serene environment, conducive to their winter habitation. Lack of human interference, ideal climatic conditions, cool breeze, and the river system here — all have emerged to the liking of these delicate and chirpy winged species. This itself is a positive sign, and thus, further research on the behavioural pattern of these threatened species is being taken up, concluded wildlife officials.