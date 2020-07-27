Krushnaprasad: Krushnaprasad block administration Monday suspended Chilika Lake floating bridge vessel and boat services from Satapada to Janhikuda in Puri district for seven days amid spike in coronavirus cases in the block.

Notably, this vessel service reduces journey time between Berhampur in Ganjam district and temple town of Puri as Berhampur is just 4km far from Janhikuda.

As many as 80 passengers had a harrowing time when the floating bridge vessel, ferrying them to Janhikuda from Satapada, got stranded in Chilika lake.

The service will be stopped from July 27 to August 2.

Krushnaprasad block BDO said that the decision is taken in the larger public interest to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Sources said that 22 COVID-19 cases were detected from the block July 24. Similarly, 17 positive cases were detected from the block July 25 and 18 positive cases, July 26.

Continued identification of COVID-19 cases in the block forced the block administration to stop waterway communication from hotspot Ganjam district.

With the help of the health department the block administration has already started active contact tracing and surveillance in the block. Sanitisation drive has been started by the fire brigade.

On the other hand Sarapanch of Bajarakot village under the block Rabindra Nath declared a seven-day shutdown in Maluda Bazar and Bajrakot village for seven days.

The block administration also sealed the Nandala waterway border of Ganjam district.

Notably, Puri district reported four positive cases Monday, taking the total tally in the district to 681. A total 324 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment at COVID-19 hospitals while 353 people have recovered from the disease. Two patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in the district while two died due to other illnesses.

PNN