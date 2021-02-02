Beijing: China has arrested over 80 people for smuggling and supplying counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines. There is news that some of these counterfeit vaccines have already been sent to Africa, the official media reported Tuesday. Apart from the arrests, 3,000 doses of fake COVID-19 vaccines were confiscated from the accused in a special drive. China has launched an all out effort to curb vaccine-related crimes, the ‘Global Times’ reported.

The raids were carried out in a joint action by police here and East China’s Jiangsu and Shandong provinces. The criminal activity was scattered across multiple cities, the report said. The suspects were profiting from the illegal manufacture and sale of the vaccines since September last year, the report added.

The accused made the counterfeit vaccines by injecting saline into pre-filled syringes. Then the ‘doses’ were being sold for high prices, the report said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was asked about the reports of fake vaccines in circulation. Wang told a media briefing Tuesday that China will take effective measures to fight against the counterfeit vaccines and their smuggling. He said cooperation with other countries would be needed to prevent such criminal activities.

The captured suspects might have planned to send vaccines abroad, the report said. The police have multiple times checked with vaccine manufacturers to confirm the vaccines illegally sold in markets were the fake ones produced by the suspects.

In early January, Japanese media had reported that smuggled Chinese vaccines were in circulation in the country. However, the reports were slammed by the Chinese Embassy to Japan as ‘unverified and misleading’.

China is presently conducting clinical trials of 16 COVID-19 vaccines. Seven of these have entered phase three trials and one has conditionally hit the market, according to Wu Yuanbin, an official with the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The deadly coronavirus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. It then spread across the world and became a pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker, over 2,240,00 people have died and more than 103,500,000 people have been hit by the coronavirus.

China is vaccinating people at home with two vaccines and sending the same doses abroad. The Chinese government has given conditional approval to the Sinopharm vaccine, even as the results of the third trial are yet to be released.