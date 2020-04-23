Beijing: China dismissed Wednesday as nothing short of absurdity and violation of sovereignty the lawsuit filed by the US state of Missouri. The lawsuit has alleged that Beijing suppressed COVID-19 information, arrested whistle-blowers and denied its contagious nature. This lead to the loss of life and has caused ‘irreparable damage’ to the world.

Details of lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. It was submitted by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt against the Chinese government and the the Communist Party of China (CPC). The lawsuit also included other Chinese officials and institutions.

The lawsuit alleged that during the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, the Chinese authorities deceived the public. They suppressed crucial information, arrested whistle-blowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence. The officials also destroyed critical medical research and permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus. It further said that the authorities even hoarded Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), causing a global pandemic.

In its plea the lawsuit has sought relief on one count of public nuisance, one count of abnormally dangerous activities. It also includes two counts of breach of duty.

Remedies could include civil penalties and restitution and abatement of the public nuisance and cessation of abnormally dangerous activities, the lawsuit said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry reactions

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said was curt in his reaction. “This so-called accusation has no factual and legal basis. It is nothing short of absurdity,” said Geng. He reiterated that since the outbreak, the Chinese government has been acting in open, transparent and responsible manner. It reported information to the US and other countries and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Geng said China is in communication with the United States on this issue since January 3, ensuring updates.

“This is part of China’s important contribution and recognised by the international community. This so-called litigation is a malicious abuse of litigation. It violates the basic law and principle of equal sovereignty in international law,” Geng asserted.

Geng said that such abuse of ligation is not conducive to epidemic response at home in the US. It also runs counter to international cooperation. “What the US should do is to refute and reject such abuse of litigation,” Geng said.

US criticism

China has also faced stringent criticism from US President Donald Trump and its top politicians and officials. They have alleged that China has covered up the coronavirus casualties and has hidden other facts.

China has reported 82,788 novel coronavirus cases, including 4,632 fatalities. On the other hand, the US registered over 8,24,600 cases and more than 45,290 deaths — the highest in the world.

Observers said that the Missouri lawsuit could pose a problem to China in view of the US courts’ claim of universal jurisdiction.

AFP