New Delhi: Amid de-escalation attempts, Indian intelligence agencies Wednesday said that Chinese People’s Liberation Army has brought in troops of two more divisions along the Line of Actual Control near the disputed areas. The PLA troops have been deployed on the Chinese side of the LAC.

This will escalate the matter even though South Xinjiang military chief Major-General Liu Lin had agreed to disengage troops from Galwan Valley during talks with Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the commander of Leh-based XIV corps.

“In total, China has deployed around 24,000 soldiers more in the eastern Ladakh region,” said sources, adding that a division comprises of 12,000 soldiers. Sources further stated that the Chinese forces have also brought in heavy guns, tanks and fighter aircraft across the Line of Actual Control in a bid to aggravate the border situation.

India is closely watching the development across the Line of Actual Control and has decided to carry out mirror deployment in the region.

Moreover, it may be mentioned here that the Tuesday-meeting was third such one between the two sides. The last two meetings at Corps Commander-level were held June 6 and June 22.

While Tuesday’s meeting was held in Chushul on the Indian side, the previous two took place in Moldo on the Chinese side.

“All contentious areas during the current stand-off were discussed to stabilise the situation,” the sources said.

China has agreed to move back in Pangong Tso but they did not. India claims Line of Actual Control at Finger 8 and Chinese are sitting between Finger 4 and Finger 5. Similar, differences exist in Depsang and Demchok.

PNN & Agencies