Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has termed China’s battle against COVID-19 as a major strategic achievement. The ruling Communist Party is all set to hold the postponed Parliament session May 22 amid a steady decline in the coronavirus cases.

New COVID-19 cases in China

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said Thursday the country reported only four new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday. It took the total number of positive cases to 82,862. However, there was no news about new deaths. China has claimed that 4,633 people lost their due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this figure is doubted by many.

China’s arduous efforts to contain the coronavirus have brought a decisive outcome. It has managed to contain the disease to Hubei and its capital city Wuhan. However, even that battle has been won Xi told a high-powered Central Committee meeting Wednesday. Wednesday.

Xi said Hubei, including Wuhan, should continue strengthening community-level epidemic prevention and control. He asked officials to make efforts to contain the virus case at Heilongjiang Province bordering Russia. A large number of Chinese returning from Russian cities have tested positive for coronavirus.

Helping economy to prosper

The meeting emphasised the need to accelerate work resumption and business reopening. The report said that the government will look into micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and address their difficulties. The government will also promote the recovery of pillar industries such as auto manufacturing and electronic information.

The meeting stressed accelerating farm production and expanding sales channels for agricultural products to boost income for farmers.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues its explosive growth overseas, Xi said. He noted the mounting pressure to prevent imported infections and the growing complexity of stemming domestic epidemic resurgence. Xi demanded no relaxation in epidemic control to safeguard the hard-earned achievements, the report said.

According to the NHC, all the four COVID-19 patients reported Wednesday were imported cases. The number of imported cases rose to 1,664, including 13 patients in severe condition, it said.

Clamour for inquiry

The CPC Central Committee meet was held amid mounting pressure for an international inquiry into the origin of coronavirus. There have been allegations that the deadly virus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The allegation also blamed China for spreading the virus across the world wreaking havoc.

China has come under increasing global pressure over lack of transparency in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has so far infected over 3,193,960 people and claimed more than 2,27,640 lives across the world.

Working in tandem

State-run ‘CGTN TV’ reported Wednesday that American scientists are working with their Chinese counterparts to investigate the origin of the coronavirus. This has been a prime demand of US President Donald Trump and several other countries.

The report said the China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDCP) is facilitating the cooperation between the scientists. Dr Ian Lipkin, Director for Centre for Infection and Immunity of Columbia University, and Prof Lu Jinhai of Sun-Yat-Sen University of Guangzhou are conducting the probe.

“The two are working together to determine whether the virus emerged elsewhere in China before Wuhan in December last year,” the report said. It is not yet clear whether the investigation has the official consent of the US government, it said.

Besides the US, the United Kingdom (UK), Australia and Germany have also called for more transparency from Beijing on the COVID-19 origin.

PTI