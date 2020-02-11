New Delhi: A section of Twitterati cheered over news that a woman infected with novel coronavirus in Zhejiang in China had given birth to a healthy baby boy.

A video clip was tweeted by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua along with the caption: “Lucky baby: A woman infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia gave birth to a boy with no infection in Zhejiang, China. #FightVirus.”

Lucky baby: A woman infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia gave birth to a boy with no infection in Zhejiang, China. #FightVirus pic.twitter.com/hQtK1RZUXi — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 9, 2020

The newborn was under intensive care even as he tested negative for coronavirus. He will be tested again in the next few days at the Children”s Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou.

A Mother's Love: A #coronavirus-infected mom in #Wuhan got to see her newborn girl for the first time after two days of giving birth. Click to find out what happened… pic.twitter.com/nXAWRr0Bpa — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 11, 2020

Reacting to the post, social media users called the baby ‘lucky’.

A user wrote: “Let’s hope it stays that way.” Another wrote: “Wow, thank God.”

A post read, “Hopefully, it keeps coming back negative, as RNA viruses can evade blood tests for up to six months.”

Another user remarked: “May the little baby live a long and healthy life.”

IANS