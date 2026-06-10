Rome/Male: Political leaders from several countries have extended their greetings to Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.

Modi, who was elected to the office in 2014, reached the milestone Wednesday, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days – surpassing India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Leaders who greeted Modi on social media include Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Sri Lankan President Aruna Kumara Dissanayake and former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Meloni congratulated Modi while recalling the recently-launched Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy. “It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples,” Meloni posted on social media.

Extending his greeting, Maldivian President Muizzu said: “The Maldives looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with India, guided by mutual respect, sovereign equality, and shared interests.”

Malaysia PM Ibrahim praised Modi for his leadership. “This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India’s development, prosperity and standing on the global stage,” said Ibrahim, adding that Malaysia values its close and longstanding friendship with India.

Calling Modi a “trusted ally” he can “always count on”, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu posted Tuesday that the Indian PM’s achievement reflects the “confidence and trust” his country’s citizens have reposed in his leadership over three consecutive mandates.

Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto said: “Your journey from humble beginnings to this position is a testament to dedication, perseverance and public service.”

Former Australian PM Morrison praised Modi for transforming India’s economy. “A true statesman who has transformed India’s economy and standing in the world. Proud of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we built together,” Morrison posted on social media on Wednesday.

Nehru, who was first elected to the post in 1952, served until May 27, 1964 â€“ a tenure of 4,398 days. Nehru’s stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government, as elections were not held until 1952.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served more than 15 years, but it was not uninterrupted. Her first three consecutive terms stretched from January 1966 to March 1977. She lost power in 1977, and was re-elected for a fourth term starting January 1980. She was assassinated in 1984.