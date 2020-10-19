New Delhi: A Chinese soldier has been apprehended by the troops of the Indian Army in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh. The Chinese soldier has taken into custody by the Indian Army. This information was given by officials here Monday.

The officials said that the Chinese soldier might have entered Indian territory inadvertently. He will be returned to the Chinese army as per established protocol after following due procedure, they added.

According to information available, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was carrying civil and military documents in his possession. Those are also being examined by the Indian Army personnel.

Indian and Chinese soldiers have been locked in a confrontation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh since May. Tension peaked in June when 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in a clash with the Chinese at Galwan Valley. Last month, shots were fired in the air more than once as the two armies came face-to-face at Pangong Tso.

There have been several rounds of military and diplomatic talks between the two sides to resolve the standoff. However, it is yet to materialise as the Chinese troops have refused to adhere to agreements on restoring status quo.