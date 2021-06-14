Mumbai: Chitrangda Singh looks regal in her latest post on social media, decked up in jewellery. The actress says that she is all ready for her Monday morning zoom calls.

Chitrangda posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sporting an embellished lehenga paired with a heavy neck-piece and a big round ‘nath’ (nose ring).

The actress looks straight into the camera and strikes a pose. She calls it her Monday state of mind.

“Ready for my Monday morning zoom call ! #mondaystateofmind,” she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chitrangda

Speaking about her work, Chitrangda, who was last seen in Baazaar, will next be seen in Bob Biswas.

Bob Biswas is a spin-off of Kahaani, and based on the fictional character of that name who became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan hit, Kahaani.

Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee had menorably played the role in the Sujoy Ghosh crime thriller. However, in the upcoming film by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, Abhishek Bachchan essays the role.