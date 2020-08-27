Mumbai: Choreographer Punit Pathak got engaged to his girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh Wednesday.

Punit has shared his engagement photos on social media and while sharing the pictures he wrote, “To the beginning of ALWAYS! I sixth sense you @nidhimoonysingh”.

Soon after sharing the pictures, filmmaker and choreographer Remo D’Souza wrote, “Congratulations.”

Remo’s wife Lizelle commented, “Woooooooooeewewwe congratulations I was just telling someone that next is Punnu.”

Choreographer Terence Louis wrote, “So happy for you two! Congrats Punit! Stay blessed”

Actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Punit in ABCD franchise also shared pictures of Punit and Nidhi on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations mera bhai.”

The couple was dating each other for a long time.

While Nidhi optioned for a yellow and red ethnic outfit looking ravishing, Punit looked handsome in a green floral print traditional wear. In the pictures, they can be seen posing with their engagement rings and smiling for the camera.

Punit started his career with dance reality show Dance India Dance. He became the second runner-up. After this Punit joined the dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer.

However, he gained special recognition only after winning the ninth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has been seen as a Master Judge in Remo D’souza’s Dance Plus and is also seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra. He has also worked in films like ABCD, Street dancer 3D and Nawabzaade.