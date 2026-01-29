Balikuda: Residents of the Balikuda block in Jagatsinghpur district have urged the state government to preserve the skeleton of a whale recently found dead near the Devi River mouth, and establish a museum in the Bandar village area to house it.

The carcass of the massive whale was discovered four days ago at Nadiakhia under the Marine Police Station limits.

Forest officials conducted a postmortem and destroyed the flesh using chemicals, while deciding to send the skeleton to Nandankanan Zoological Park or Bhitarkanika National Park, according to Bandar forest ranger Priyabrata Choudhury.

As soon as the news of the plan to shift the skeleton spread, strong reactions started pouring in from locals, who argued that the whale’s remains should be preserved in Bandar village itself.

They maintained that the area, home to the Maa Bandarei shrine, already attracts thousands of visitors during the tourist season.

The tourists pay a visit to the temples, organise feasts in the nearby forests, enjoy boat rides and make trips to the sea.

A museum showcasing the whale skeleton, they contend, would further boost tourism and compel the government to recognise Bandar village as a tourist destination.

Community organisations, including Mal Marichpur Development Council, Talamal Bikash Mancha, Voice of Balikuda, Maa Bandarei Youth Union, Kinaram Biswal Foundation, Pragati Pathe Ama Sangathan, Lotus Club and the Coastal Action Committee have warned that the skeleton should not be moved elsewhere.

Many have echoed the demand, saying the museum would enhance the region’s cultural and ecological significance.

A signature campaign is underway, with petitions being submitted to the District Collector, legislators, ministers and MPs.

Several social media groups are also pressing the state government to act in favour of the community’s interest.