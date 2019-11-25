Milan: Felipe Caicedo snatched a late winner to keep Lazio third in Serie A with a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo Sunday, as England defender Chris Smalling scored and set up two other goals for city rivals Roma in a win against Brescia to move fourth.

Champions Juventus maintained their grip on the top of Serie A with a 3-1 win at Atalanta Saturday, to stay one point ahead of Inter Milan who eased past Torino 3-0 under the rain in Turin.

The two Roman outfits are now third and fourth respectively before Cagliari, a point behind in fifth, play at lowly Lecce on Monday after their game Sunday was washed out.

“It’s an important success,” said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi. “Third place consolidated? It’s still early, we are there and the others too, every day things can change.”

Serie A top-scorer Ciro Immobile struck to put Lazio ahead on 34 minutes with his 15th league goal this season.

But struggling Sassuolo pulled a goal back through Francesco Caputo just before the break.

Ecuadorian Caicedo came off the bench to seal a fifth consecutive league win in injury time to keep Lazio seven points behind Inter Milan in third place.

Roma are now two points behind their local rivals after Smalling sparked their 3-0 win over bottom club Brescia.

Smalling, on loan from Manchester United, headed in the first from a corner in the 48th minute at the Stadio Olimpico.

The 30-year-old then provided the cross that allowed fellow defender Gianluca Mancini to volley in eight minutes later, with Edin Dzeko completing the rout on 66 minutes after Smalling’s headed assist.

“Long may this continue,” said Smalling. “Because we’ve got some big ambitions this season and we need to keep improving each game. I’m enjoying my football and I think the team, as you can see, is enjoying our football too. We need to keep going because there is a long way to go yet.”

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca praised the former Fulham player after his second league goal this season and hinted he might remain beyond this season.

“He’s fine here, he’s a very nice player and I think he wants to stay with us,” said the Portuguese coach.

AFP