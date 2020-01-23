Auckland: Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch are the six New Zealand cities which will host matches in the 2021 edition of the Women’s World Cup.

The tournament, which features 31 matches played between February 6 and March 7, will be capped by the final in Christchurch under lights at Hagley Oval, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed. Hamilton and Tauranga will be hosting the semi-finals.

Women’s World Cup CEO Andrea Nelson said she was delighted to announce the six host cities for what promises to be a truly national event.

“Our goal was to ensure all 31 matches will be played at the best venues, encompassing a geographic spread that ensured as many Kiwi sports fans as possible get to engage with the tournament,” Nelson said.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with the outcome of that robust process and the cities that are now locked in,” she added.

Newly appointed New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on Thursday said the chance to contest a World Cup on home soil was an incredible opportunity.

The full match schedule will be announced when the event is officially launched in March.

England will go to New Zealand as the defending champions after they defeated India in a pulsating final at the iconic Lord’s in 2017.

IANS