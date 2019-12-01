New Delhi: With its shimmering sequins and soles compensated, HAPPYRUI for men by Christian Louboutin stands out as the worthy heiress of the tennis shoe, star of the 70s. Launched worldwide November 13, it’s time to put replace them Gucci styles for this.

The Christmas season, calls for a new sneaker. Following a longstanding tradition, the HAPPYRUI low-top is set to spearhead Maison’s sneaker offering for Spring/Summer 2020. With this line, the designer pays tribute to the iconic tennis shoe that made fashion history both on and off the courts in the 70s. Boasting a new specially developed rubber platform outsole and a singular upper, the low-top sneaker is as stylish as it is easy to wear.

From its new metallic CL signature that echoes 70s varsity letters to its contrasting toe cap and singular eyelet system, every detail on this low-top sneaker nods to vintage retro style. True to Maison’s design codes, the HAPPYRUI mixes materials and textures including suede, lamé leather, and a shimmering sequin body, whilst some versions also come with signature spike-adorned a toe cap.