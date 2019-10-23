Sourav Ganguly is the 39th president of the BCCI. There have been two Indian cricketers before him who have held the post, but on an interim basis. They are Shivlal Yadav and Sunil Gavaskar. Hence, it makes Sourav Ganguly the first Indian cricketer to officially head the world’s richest cricket body. Here’s a list of all the BCCI presidents till date.
Name Year
RE Grant Govan 1928-1933
Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan 1933-1935
Nawab Hamidullah Khan 1935-1937
Maharaja K S Digvijaysinhji 1937-1938
P Subbarayan 1938-1946
Anthony S D’Mello 1946-1951
JC Mukherji 1951-1954
Maharajkumar of Vizianagram 1954-1956
Sardar SS Majithia 1956-1958
RK Patel 1958-1960
MA Chidambaram 1960-1963
Maharaja F Gaekwad 1963-1966
ZR Irani 1966-1969
AN Ghose 1969-1972
PM Rungta 1972-1975
Ramprakash Mehra 1975-1977
M Chinnaswamy 1977-1980
SK Wankhede 1980-1982
NKP Salve 1982-1985
S Sriraman 1985-1988
BN Dutt 1988-1990
Madhavrao Scindia 1990-1993
IS Bindra 1993-1996
Raj Singh Dungarpur 1996-1999
AC Muthiah 1999-2001
Jagmohan Dalmiya 2001-2004
Ranbir Singh Mahendra 2004-2005
Sharad Pawar 2005-2008
Shashank Manohar 2008-2011
N Srinivasan 2011-2013
Jagmohan Dalmiya (Interim) 2013-2013
N Srinivasan 2013-2014
Shivlal Yadav (Interim) 2014-2014
Sunil Gavaskar (IPL Interim) 2014-2014
Jagmohan Dalmiya (Died in office) 2015-2015
Shashank Manohar (Resigned) 2015-2016
Anurag Thakur (Sacked) 2016-2017
CK Khanna (Interim) 2017-2019
Sourav Ganguly 2019-
It should be stated here that the list does not have top player of repute prior to Sourav Ganguly’s elevation to the post. It just goes to show how the BCCI have always kept players out of the administration of the game in India. One can certainly hope with Ganguly, many more former Indian cricketers will have a chance to sit on the BCCI president’s chair.
PNN & Agencies