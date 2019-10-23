Sourav Ganguly is the 39th president of the BCCI. There have been two Indian cricketers before him who have held the post, but on an interim basis. They are Shivlal Yadav and Sunil Gavaskar. Hence, it makes Sourav Ganguly the first Indian cricketer to officially head the world’s richest cricket body. Here’s a list of all the BCCI presidents till date.

Name Year

RE Grant Govan 1928-1933

Sir Sikandar Hayat Khan 1933-1935

Nawab Hamidullah Khan 1935-1937

Maharaja K S Digvijaysinhji 1937-1938

P Subbarayan 1938-1946

Anthony S D’Mello 1946-1951

JC Mukherji 1951-1954

Maharajkumar of Vizianagram 1954-1956

Sardar SS Majithia 1956-1958

RK Patel 1958-1960

MA Chidambaram 1960-1963

Maharaja F Gaekwad 1963-1966

ZR Irani 1966-1969

AN Ghose 1969-1972

PM Rungta 1972-1975

Ramprakash Mehra 1975-1977

M Chinnaswamy 1977-1980

SK Wankhede 1980-1982

NKP Salve 1982-1985

S Sriraman 1985-1988

BN Dutt 1988-1990

Madhavrao Scindia 1990-1993

IS Bindra 1993-1996

Raj Singh Dungarpur 1996-1999

AC Muthiah 1999-2001

Jagmohan Dalmiya 2001-2004

Ranbir Singh Mahendra 2004-2005

Sharad Pawar 2005-2008

Shashank Manohar 2008-2011

N Srinivasan 2011-2013

Jagmohan Dalmiya (Interim) 2013-2013

N Srinivasan 2013-2014

Shivlal Yadav (Interim) 2014-2014

Sunil Gavaskar (IPL Interim) 2014-2014

Jagmohan Dalmiya (Died in office) 2015-2015

Shashank Manohar (Resigned) 2015-2016

Anurag Thakur (Sacked) 2016-2017

CK Khanna (Interim) 2017-2019

Sourav Ganguly 2019-

It should be stated here that the list does not have top player of repute prior to Sourav Ganguly’s elevation to the post. It just goes to show how the BCCI have always kept players out of the administration of the game in India. One can certainly hope with Ganguly, many more former Indian cricketers will have a chance to sit on the BCCI president’s chair.

