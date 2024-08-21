Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the tentative dates for the annual Plus-II board examinations of 2025.

According to a source from the CHSE, the examination is most likely to begin in February next year.

The tentative dates for the practical examinations are scheduled from January 2 to 12 (2025), while, the internal examinations are likely to be held from December 26 to 30 this year, the source added.

Any changes in the examination schedule will be communicated to the students through their respective schools and colleges. The council stated that updates will further be posted on the official website.

CHSE Controller of Examinations Prasanta Kumar Parida informed that the form fill-up for the Plus-II examinations will begin in the first week of September 2024.

The council Tuesday announced a revision in the question format and marking scheme, which will be implemented in the Plus-II board examinations for 2025. These changes aim to establish a standardised question pattern and mark distribution.

According to the notification issued by CHSE, the updated pattern will apply to regular students (enrolled in 2023 only) across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams who will be appearing for the Annual Higher Secondary Examinations in 2025.

To get more information regarding the change in question pattern, click here.

PNN