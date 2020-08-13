Bhubaneswar: The CHSE Plus II science results are finally here. Some are elated with their performances while some students are not satisfied with the marking in some subjects such as English and Chemistry and have expressed their displeasure over the marks awarded to them in the subjects.

Sudeep Sudarshan Rana who got 95.6 percent in the exam and was the Odisha topper was not satisfied with the English paper and said that he will apply for re-checking. He said that during COVID-19 pandemic, he was preparing for the NEET and civil service exams online and was trying to steer clear of any tension. The pandemic was tough for everybody and the examiners have faced lots of trouble in checking answer sheets, he added.

Pratyush Panda another student who secured 92 percent said that he was expecting more in some subjects such as English and chemistry. The delay in the exam results due to COVID-19 had raised anxieties during the lockdown. He considers applying for rechecking of both papers.

Sambit Mohapatra who got 90.6 percent expressed his dissatisfaction by saying that he is definitely not happy with the results as his marks in Chemistry and English have been far below expectations. He also feels that if the Biology exams, which were cancelled owing due to the pandemic, were held he could have bettered his average score.

Similar thoughts were echoed by Pratikshya who also feels that she could have gotten more marks if the Biology exam was not cancelled.

Although the pass percentage was a tad less less than last year, the number of students who secured 90 percent above has increased by a big margin this year as 137 students got 90 percent marks. Last year it was 60 students. Also this year the number of students who secured first division has increased by 5 percent than last year.

PNN