New Delhi: Christmas was celebrated with devotion and festive gaiety across the country Thursday as churches were decked in lights and cribs, midnight masses drew large congregations and community events spread cheer amid prayers for peace and harmony.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several other prominent leaders from several political parties greeted people commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

“On this auspicious occasion of Christmas, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens, especially brothers and sisters of the Christian community,” said President Murmu on X and added that Christmas, the festival of joy and enthusiasm, conveys the message of love and compassion.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also greeted people on Christmas. “Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas, overflowing with hope, love, and kindness. May Christ’s message inspire us to build stronger, more caring communities, and may his teachings strengthen our bonds and promote lasting peace,” he wrote on X.

Prime Minister Modi Thursday attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption here along with a large congregation of Christians of Delhi and north India.

The service included prayers, carols, hymns and a special prayer for the prime minister by Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

“Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society,” Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier, the prime minister greeted citizens on Christmas.

“Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society,” he said in another post on X.

Over the last few years, PM Modi has been regularly attending programmes connected with the Christian community.

BJP chief Nadda Thursday greeted people on Christmas and appealed to them to work together for the “betterment of humanity”, taking inspiration from the preaching of Jesus Christ.

Congress president Kharge greeted people on Christmas and said the occasion strengthens the party’s collective resolve to build a more humane and harmonious society.

The Congress also shared a video showing some people vandalising Christmas decorations in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and alleged that it “exposes the true face of the BJP government”.

“On the joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens. This sacred festival, marking the birth of Jesus Christ, inspires us to uphold the timeless values of love, compassion, forgiveness, peace, and unity,” Kharge said in a post on X.

Wishing everyone a merry Christmas, Gandhi posted a video message on X and said, “May this season bring joy, happiness, and prosperity, and fill your lives with love and compassion.”

Christmas was celebrated with devotion and joy in several states.

Church services and community feasts marked Christmas celebrations in Christian-majority Mizoram. Group songs and special Christmas-related performances were presented by youth members and children of local churches, conveying messages of love, peace and joy.

Traditional congregational singing services, known locally as ‘Zaikhawm’, were also held following church services.

Midnight services in churches and carol processions through illuminated streets were held in Meghalaya, as church leaders called upon people to reflect on the message of hope, peace and love associated with the birth of Jesus Christ.

In Kolkata, people thronged popular spots such as Alipur Zoo, Victoria Memorial, Maidan and Eco Park, while picnickers in small and large groups headed to scenic locations to make the most of the day.

Churches held special midnight prayers and devotees prayed for peace and prosperity in Jharkhand. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren extended their greetings on the occasion.

Goa marked Christmas celebrations with midnight masses Thursday, with cities, markets and homes glowing in festive lights and decorations.

Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wished people on the occasion, pitching for peace and harmony.

Through the early hours of Thursday, locals and tourists filled the streets and beaches in several parts of Goa, home to a 30 per cent Christian population, exchanging festive wishes and taking part in the celebrations.

Kerala marked Christmas with joy and solemn prayers, as churches across the state saw large gatherings of worshippers.

Special prayers began Wednesday evening and concluded with midnight masses. The head of the Syro-Malabar Church, Raphael Thattil, led Christmas prayers at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, Kochi.

The celebrations, however, were held amid growing concern over reports of attacks on Christians and Christmas events in different parts of the country.

The Major Archbishop of the Malankara Catholic Church Cardinal Baselios Cleemis described the situation, where believers are allegedly forced to live in fear in several regions, as extremely serious.

He reminded people that Christmas is a day of hope and joy, and said believers should be able to celebrate freely without fear.

Calling for peace, he urged people to pray for those spreading hatred and appealed to those in power to govern with justice and a sense of responsibility.

Churches were decked in lights and cribs in Tamil Nadu to celebrate Christmas. Speaking to PTI Videos after the mass, the Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, Rev George Antonysamy, said he is calling for an end to war, religious discrimination, and social exclusion.

Christmas was also celebrated in other states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

