Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Wednesday in its Unlock 8 guidelines for the month of January allowed reopening of cinema halls across the state.

Cinema halls and theatres will be allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. Open air theatres, ‘jatras’ and entertainment parks will be permitted by local authorities subject to compliance of safety protocols such as wearing of masks, social distancing, etc.

“Cinema halls, theatres shall be allowed to open with up to 50% of capacity and operate as per SOP issued by the Government of India/ State Government in that regard,” read the official order.

Guidelines for areas in containment zones:

• Lockdown shall remain enforced within the zones.

• Local authorities authorised to enforce regulations in such regions

• Only essential activities to be allowed

• Testing shall be carried out as per protocol

• Surveillance of ILI/SARI cases & isolation of Covid patients shall be carried out as usual

PNN