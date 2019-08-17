Bhubaneswar:A group of volunteers encompassing citizens from various walks of life planted trees Saturday along the highway in the city to make up for the loss of green cover in the state capital.

The plantation drive was organised by the Bhubaneswar Central in collaboration with a voluntary organisation ‘Jai Hind’.

“The recent cyclone Fani deprived the state capital of the green cover for which the city was earlier known for. From our side we tried our best to ensure we work to conserve the environment and do our bit. We came together to plant trees in good numbers so that more such trees can stand tall in the city again,” said Nilofar Naaz, marketing head of Bhubaneswar Central.

Several volunteers from both the organisations converged near Vani Vihar near the flyover and planted around 50 trees.

The organisers said that they would also ensure the planted trees are maintained and watched closely. Rudra Narayan Samantray, president, Jai Hind, said, “We not only have planted the trees but also taken special care to choose the site so that maintenance and monitoring of their growth could be taken care of.”

The organisers claimed that special focus was given to choosing the plants which are strong and can grow tall along the roadside.