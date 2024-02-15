Bhubaneswar: Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across the state observed Saraswati puja with fervour and gaiety, Wednesday. Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people on this occasion. Governor Raghubar Das said, “I wish that the grace of Maa Saraswati, the founder of education, knowledge, and skills, rests upon us all. Happy Basant Panchami to all of you.” CM Naveen Patnaik said, “My best wishes to all on the occasion of the holy Basant Panchami and the Saraswati Puja. May everyone’s life be filled with a wealth of knowledge and all be happy and prosperous with the blessings of Maa Saraswati”. Wearing a festive look, the institutions have been abuzz with activities since morning. Students were seen going to schools with flowers and prasad to offer to the goddess of education.

Later, they offered puspanjali to the deities bedecked at their institutions. While placing their books at the feet of the goddess, the students sought her blessings for their academic progress. Saraswati Puja, also known as Basanta Panchami, was celebrated in schools and colleges where pujas is organized to pay homage to the Goddess of Knowledge. Several schools and colleges of the City offered prayers by offering ‘Puspanjali’ to Goddess Saraswati for success in their academics. Amid the chanting of hymns, students performed puja with great zeal.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said “Basant Panchmi greetings! May Maa Saraswati bless us all with knowledge and wisdom!” Many parents also chose the day as a symbolic start of learning the alphabet by children. Moreover, pandals were erected and large idols were brought to worship Goddess Saraswati at several places. Today marks the beginning of the chariot-making process for the Rath Jatra in Puri. On the day of Shree Panchami, wood logs for Ghosha Yatra arrive at Srimandir. It is to be noted that the day also known as Basanta Panchami marks the end of winter and the advent of spring in India.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP