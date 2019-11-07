BHUBANESWAR: Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with Credai, Odisha, inaugurated the sixteenth edition of Home Décor Trade Fair at Janata Maidan here recently.

Interacting with visitors, sellers and interior designers, Orissa Post gauged the home décor craze of denizens of the city.

Eminent interior designer Litu Patnaik said, “Interior design is all about proportions. Therefore, every element of any home should sync well with its space. The current taste of the clients have changed as they are looking for more Indian and ethnic home décor. Everyone wants a harmonious décor these days.”

“Indian elements are always a brilliant choice. Quintessential Indian aesthetics beautify any interior. I opted for a dash of Indian decors with Maithali Paintings, Jaipur lights and much more,” said a visitor Rashik Bhatnagar.

Utpal Roy, secretary, exhibition and trade fair committee, said, “From the year 2003, we have been organising this trade fair and this year we have 485 stalls. 7 countries and 21 states including Odisha have participated in the fair. By November 11, we are expecting 10 lakh visitors. One can find unique products at this trade fair which has been launched for the first time.”

Stalls at the fair were stocked up with designer lamps, figurines, furniture, cushions, wall hangings, artificial flowers, paintings and interior lights. A homemaker Kristina Bisoi said, “The taste of common people has changed. No more can one witness a bland unkempt home. Everything is being customized in these trade fairs.”