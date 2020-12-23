The National Mathematics day is celebrated December 22 to commemorate birth anniversary of India’s renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

The mathematics department of BJEM School observed the day by paying floral tribute to the mathematics genius.

” Ramanujan made substantial contributions to Mathematical analysis, number theory and infinite series” said Mathematics department head Bibekananda Kuanr.

BJEM school principal Sandhya Jena said mathematics can be entertaining if it is taught in proper way. “Teachers are now using new process and techniques to teach mathematics online. It’s a challenge to teach maths online. The teachers are making a lot of efforts in this regard” she added

