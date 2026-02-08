Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar Police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the reported suicide of his wife following an alleged domestic abuse and dowry harassment at Mancheswar.

The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Behera (37) and the deceased as Liza Sahu, both residents of Kalarahanga village under Mancheswar police station limits, police said Saturday.

As per reports, Amit allegedly subjected his wife to physical and mental cruelty, demanding additional dowry from her parental home.

Friday evening, Amit returned home from work and went to sleep.

When Liza tried to wake him up at around 11.30 pm, an argument broke out between the couple. During the altercation, Amit allegedly assaulted her.

Police said Liza, who was already under mental stress, lost emotional balance following the incident and later died by suicide by hanging herself with a scarf inside the guest room of the house.