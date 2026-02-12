Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and NALCO Foundation inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Wednesday to revitalise and maintain the City’s urban green infrastructure.

The MoU was signed by BMC’s additional commissioner Kailash Chandra Das and NALCO’s chief operating officer Subrata Kumar Kar in the presence of BMC Mayor Sulochana Das and Commissioner Chanchal Rana.

“By combining the financial support of NALCO Foundation with the administrative oversight of BMC, this collaboration ensures Bhubaneswar’s green corridors remain lush and well-maintained for its residents. Both parties will conduct periodic reviews to ensure quality compliance and efficient utilisation,” said Das.

This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards sustainable environmental management under NALCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. Under this agreement, NALCO Foundation, a trust settled by the Navaratna PSU National Aluminium Company Limited, has committed an initial financial grant of Rs 1 crore for the first year.

The project focuses on two high-visibility zones— the median stretching from Jayadev Vihar to Kalinga Hospital Square (2,500 sqm) and the extensive landscaped areas surrounding the Jayadev Vihar Junction totaling 1,06,524 sqm.

The BMC will act as the nodal agency for implementation, coordinating with the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) for the technical execution of the project.

The comprehensive scope of work includes Systematic pruning, manuring, and replantation of green areas, intensive watering and pest and disease control management, continuous upkeep of associated placemaking elements and overall beautification.