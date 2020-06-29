Nagpur: The Chief Justice of India, Sharad Arvind Bobde, has made it to to the top trends on social media with stylised pictures of him trying a Harley Davidson superbike. The Chief Justice, 64, is said to be fond of bikes and has talked about owning a bullet in the past. In photos that went viral on Twitter Sunday, he is seen posing on a Harley Davidson CVO 2020.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde trying out Harley Davidson. (Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020) @harleydavidson #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/6bDv0g4n2P — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 28, 2020

The photo was taken in the Chief Justice’s hometown Nagpur due to the ongoing lockdown.

However, the bike in question does not belong to CJI Bobde.

The Harley Davidson, Justice Bobde was pictured checking out, belongs to the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Nagpur called Rohit Sonbaji Musale, son of Sonba Musale who is a BJP leader from Nagpur.

Sonba Musale was the BJP’s nominee in the 2014 Assembly polls from Saoner.

Chief Justice Bobde has always been vocal about his love for super bikes and has said he loves driving them.

PNN/Agencies