Curious about what the universe has planned for you today? Whether you’re feeling adventurous, emotional, or just need a little cosmic guidance, your daily horoscope has the answers. From bold new ventures to moments of reflection, here’s how July 6 is shaping up for each zodiac sign, according to Ganesha.

Aries:

The stars are sending out a warning today, and it will prevent you from getting cheated. Even though you manage to remain a step ahead of people, you are likely to make a few enemies along the way. Ganesha says today is not auspicious for buying a house or a vehicle.

Taurus:

There is a strong likelihood of some dispute or misunderstanding cropping up between you and your parents. This, Ganesha assures, could easily be resolved through a positive, meaningful dialogue. You will be clear, coherent, and persuasive in your communications. Your ideas and intentions will be easily understood and accepted by others. The day will turn out to be a bright and pleasant one.

Gemini:

You will be in an extremely emotional and romantic mood today. You may be worried about your personal relations, health, diet, career, etc. You need to guard against giving in to excessive stress and worry and look after your health, says Ganesha.

Cancer:

Ganesha says that it will be a day of challenge. You will be tempted to plunge into a new venture. But there is no need for haste or anxiety in this regard. Pending work will be completed. Business deals and transactions will end on a happy note. Translocation due to business or domestic reasons is possible.

Leo:

You will be extremely serious about your work today and will work diligently to finish your tasks. You will be focused and disciplined about your projects. You will feel the need to improve your style of functioning. Traders can expect good financial gains today, says Ganesha.

Virgo:

Your ambitions and desire to undertake more work will be very prominent today. After working hard all day, try to get yourself some recreation and relaxation, perhaps at a private party, a social gathering, or maybe even at a marriage reception, says Ganesha.

Libra:

Ganesha says beware of overspending today. Those of you having close ties abroad may find them beneficial. Ganesha says you should always remain optimistic.

Scorpio:

Expressing your feelings becomes important at some point of time. Today, you are in a mood to express emotions for your near and dear ones. And why not? After all, they need to be appreciated. Though your heart is full of emotions today, do not express them in a way that makes you vulnerable in the eyes of the general public.

Sagittarius:

Brace yourselves; the day has a lot of uncertainties. The first being financial. You may have to shell out money for unexpected expenses. But this may also teach you to be economically independent. Always look at the brighter side, says Ganesha.

Capricorn:

You are armed with good communication skills, and it helps you convince even the most adamant people around you. But you’ll need to hone this talent once again, says Ganesha. You’ll look into the heart of the matter and find the answers you have been searching for. As the day progresses, your creativity will come to the fore, impressing the people around. You can ask for the support of your peers to move ahead, feels Ganesha.

Aquarius:

Sometimes it feels like you are stuck in quicksand, and there is no one out there to pull you out. But the independent Aquarius is capable of dealing with adversities alone. And that tendency shall hold you in good stead even today. Dilemmas dissolved and problems resolved, you shall spend a quiet, romantic evening with your sweetheart, foresees Ganesha.

Pisces:

The mundane routine of daily life will finally catch up with you, and you will feel the urge to take a break and travel somewhere. And a break is well deserved considering the number of hours you have slaved over your current projects. A picnic or a short journey with your partner is very much on the cards, says Ganesha.

PNN & Agencies