Here’s how the stars are aligned and what you can expect today. Read the daily horoscope for today to gain insights into each zodiac sign. Starting from love relations to financial matters, keep on reading to know more.

Aries: Today is an ordinary day, it is business as usual, but there will be some progress. You can while away your time doing petty chores. And, Ganesha says, while day-dreaming, think about that coveted home, as that’s how the first plans materialise.

Taurus: Feel your imagination run wild as you star-gaze throughout the day, wondering about the existence of the extraterrestrial. You will paint the workplace in your flavour of innovation, combined with a drive to work equally hard. Add some smooth talk to the equation, and you will find a lot of people in awe of your charm, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you may encounter unusual challenges, says Ganesha. You will come up with new thoughts and tactics, which will bring about positive changes and results. Avoid any confrontation with those living around you. Ganesha advises you to keep your cool during the day.

Cancer: Financially, you may be in a bit of a bother today. Payment of bills, taxes and loans may keep you busy for most of the day. You may even contemplate borrowing money to meet the demands. However, you are likely to receive one of your pending payments, which will be enough to get you out of the fix. Also, a courageous business manoeuvre may pay rich dividends, says Ganesha.

Leo: Being good to oneself is not vanity. To Ganesha, it seems as if you take this statement to heart, since it looks quite possible that you make your care your number one priority today. On the flip side, though, you become aware of the fact that the harder you try, the more it seems you have to. But all that should be the least of your concerns today; just remember to take time out to entertain yourself and recharge your batteries. This will go a long way in keeping you going for the future, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The time today is ripe to venture into a new business. Projects that have been put off will finally be completed. Looking into the week ahead, you are most likely to give yourself an energy zap. Parties will be all fun and entertainment. Your kids will bring home joy and pride, and this will brighten the mood even more, says Ganesha.

Libra: The Bhagavad Gita says, “Do your duty without expecting the fruit.” Remember this important lesson and strive hard to put in extra efforts to finish off whatever you undertake to do. Worrying about results will only hamper your progress. Go with the flow and let results come to you. You may want to discuss some urgent matters with your close friend today, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: At work, you would want to change the perspective with which people see you. Your colleagues recognise you as the emerging alpha-lion. Ideas and opinions will impress your bosses. But keep a level head and learn where to stop when winning, counsels Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Going to private parties is a high probability today. All in all, make the most of it as you get nostalgic with old friends and make plans with new ones. Moreover, relatives will be pleased to meet you after a long time.

Capricorn: Whether you’re an artist, performer, professional or an entrepreneur, career issues will take the foreground today, while personal matters will wait in line for your attention, says Ganesha. Your performance will be at its all-time high, and your efforts will be duly rewarded, but credit for this must go to your loved ones who will lend their unceasing support for all your endeavours.

Aquarius: Aim. Shoot. Achieve. Today, you will concentrate your energies on executing your plans with precision. Naturally, your work progresses by leaps and bounds. By sundown, you will achieve far more than everyone’s estimation. That’s the way to go, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Of late, the harder you try, the more it seems you have to do. You are likely to put your foot down today and spend some time taking care of yourself and playing truant with your responsibilities. Recharge your batteries fully while you are at it, says Ganesha.