A fresh new day has arrived, and the stars have something special for everyone! Whether you’re gearing up for a fun date, tackling work hurdles, or simply craving your favourite meal, Ganesha has some guidance to help you seize the day. Keep reading to discover what the stars have planned for your horoscope today.

Aries: Today, love will be a delightful thing for you. You would want to spend all your time with friends and family, not to forget your Lhasa Apso. This doesn’t go down well with your peers, who may think you’re a shirker, says Ganesha.

Taurus: In all probability, the fair sex will have a wonderful time in the kitchen and at the dining table, foresees Ganesha. You may have family friends and close relatives coming over to your place in the evening. Romance will flow with your soul mate later in the day, says a beaming Ganesha.

Gemini: You will begin a long-lasting romantic relationship today. Also, you will stay ecstatic and highly motivated throughout the day. In the afternoon, you will successfully avoid any confrontation with those who irk you to no end. That, says Ganesha, is the right way to cultivate patience.

Cancer: Give priority to your life and prestige instead of meddling in others’ matters, says Ganesha. Your enterprising nature will give you prestige and respect. Ganesha suggests that you take time off from your chores and indulge in entertainment or travel.

Leo: The long hours you’ve spent alone are nearing their end, says Ganesha, as the stars align to help you find that special someone; chances are that today shall be the beginning of an enduring romantic relationship for you. This sense of personal joy will spill over into your workplace as well and will keep you in cheerful spirits. But avoid any confrontation with people around you, especially neighbours and acquaintances, suggests Ganesha.

Virgo: There is an important turning point about to reveal itself in relationships and how they will proceed. Ganesha sees you busying yourself in arranging a get-together with friends and family. In the evening, the opposite sex will make a whale of a difference between optimism and despair.

Libra: Ganesha says you will be able to get good news from abroad, which will prove beneficial to you after a long time. If you are a businessman, do not be in any hurry to fill any tenders or sign any agreements. Ganesha says Always remember – Prevention is better than Cure.

Scorpio: You will radiate kindness and care today, says Ganesha. Quarantine yourself from worries at work. Open your heart to loved ones today. Ganesha expects your social skills to set the ball rolling at some social event today.

Sagittarius: Your nerves are taut, and you are more aware than ever of things around you. Your spiritual side gets a major boost today. On the career front, expect it to be a busy day, giving interviews for better prospects. In the evening, your charm might just have a few women dangling by your side at places you party.

Capricorn: Your extraordinary sense of humour will keep those around you amused throughout the day, so much so that they will look forward to spending more time with you in the future as well, says Ganesha. Also, your ability to solve problems with ease will impress many. Widening your social network and maintaining healthy relations with them all will benefit you in numerous ways.

Aquarius: Today is reserved for outlining projects that will ultimately shape your future. You may want to chalk out a plan for your education, job, or even a relationship. Later in the day, you may get lucky with sudden and unexpected profits. If you’re a professional, there are rewards galore, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You have been under a lot of pressure of late, but today should see a marked change in your fortunes. A progressive day when it comes to business and professional matters. Fun and frolic too are on the agenda, with invitations to parties and other social get-togethers coming your way, says Ganesha.