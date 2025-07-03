A fresh new day has arrived, and the stars have something special for everyone! Whether you’re gearing up for a fun date, tackling work hurdles, or simply craving your favourite meal, Ganesha has some guidance to help you seize the day. Keep reading to discover what the stars have planned for your horoscope today.

Aries: Today, ideas will flood your mind, but it is good that you will be able to carry them out efficiently. However, Ganesha warns you not to take brash decisions. Wise people will help you along the way. Pay heed to the advice of experienced people.

Taurus: Ganesha predicts that today, you will be successful in money matters. There is, at best, only an outside chance that any stimulating event or thrilling escapade will occur today. In short, the day may be boring. Fret not, as the dreary day may change into an exhilarating evening, feels Ganesha.

Gemini: You should swim with the current in all of today’s dealings, suggests Ganesha. This will help you effortlessly deal with even the most morbid state of affairs. No need to be a hero today. Pleasure is the key word for you. Your performance will be satisfying at work, and more than satisfying back home.

Cancer: You will not only make plans, but will also act on them. So you can save money, time and energy for creative pursuits. The quality of your work and accomplishments will be high. Your creativity plays a key role in your accomplishments in your career or business.

Leo: Today, Ganesha advises you to keep the Bhagavad Gita’s verses in mind and persist in fulfilling your duties without bothering about the fruits of your labour. Put in some extra effort to finish off whatever you undertake today. Patience bears its fruits, and they are always sweet. Also, Ganesha reminds you that anybody can enjoy pleasure, but only a few can handle pressure. So, take your pick!

Virgo: You better identify your worth in the realms of emotions, feelings and sentiments. You shall warm up to and about everything – from play to colleagues to family. Simultaneously, you may realise where your limitations are. Ganesha predicts that the artist in you will flourish beginning today.

Libra: Ganesha says that today in your office, you should be very careful in your work. Likely, your superiors will not be happy about your work or your ability today. Those of you who are businessmen should try and delay sending off tenders today. Those who have given job interviews may not get a favourable response. There may be a delay in getting your call letters. Ganeshji advises you to be very careful in every undertaking of yours today.

Scorpio: You shall likely learn an important life lesson today. Remember that spite and envy beget enemies. Ganesha advises you to display some errors to make you seem more human and approachable.

Sagittarius: Today, find yourself driving all your thoughts and actions towards your family. You will also spend some superb time with your dearie and discuss intimate matters. A relaxing day today as you spend time with your friends and family, chilling out and having a good laugh or two.

Capricorn: It’s time to prove your extraordinary skills as a professional, says Ganesha. You will go out of your way, and even double your efforts to accomplish set goals, and chances are that you might succeed. Family and friends will be glad that they can take time to spend some happy hours with them. You will also let them know that they mean the world to you, and no matter what, you will be there whenever they need you.

Aquarius: The day begins on a high note. You work hard, put your best foot forward, and at the end, get the final output as per your requirements. Romantic and beautiful, the setting Sun will bring the softer side of your personality to the fore as you will spend the evening with your sweetheart, predicts Ganesha.

Pisces: For you, today will be all work and no pay, says Ganesha. This, however, will not stop you from putting in extra efforts to finish your pending projects and to meet your deadlines. Who else but a Virgo to handle the pain nonchalantly without bemoaning the lack of pleasure?