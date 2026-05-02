Gurugram: A young man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest after a firearm allegedly went off accidently while he was celebrating his birthday at a farmhouse in Gurugram’s Bhondsi, police said Saturday.

The injured is currently out of danger and being treated at a private hospital, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this connection.

According to the police, Chikesh Dahiya (26), a resident of Dhanwapur village, was at Philocasa Farm House near RBMS School in Bhondsi to celebrate his birthday Friday night, and was about to take a dip in the swimming pool along with his friends.

While Chikesh was undressing, his friend Bunty, a resident of Khandsa village, took out his licensed revolver and placed it on the table.

It is being said that the revolver went off suddenly, and the bullet struck Chikesh in the chest.

He fell bleeding to the ground, and his friends rushed him to the nearest hospital. Seeing his critical condition, he was referred to another facility, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment there and currently out of danger.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot. They also visited Chikesh at the hospital, who told police that Bunty and he are friends and have no personal enmity, an official said.

“A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The injured Chikesh is currently refusing to comment. The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation,” the senior police officer said.

He said the prime accused Bunty and other friends are being questioned, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.