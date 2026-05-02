Guwahati: Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi Saturday alleged that exit polls are being manipulated by the BJP to create confusion among voters.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of Opposition alliance leaders, Gogoi said the BJP may try to mislead people, but will not succeed.

“Neither the Opposition parties nor the people of the state have fallen into the trap of exit polls, and this will be evident on the day of counting May 4,” he said.

Gogoi said there is a “silent vote” and an “undercurrent” in favour of the Opposition, which exit poll surveys have not captured.

Many voters, especially women, have voted based on real issues like price rise and governance, he claimed.

Gogoi alleged that the BJP has been trying to create anomalies in the strongrooms, but our candidates and alert public have gone to the administration on several occasions to prevent such misdeeds.

“All sections of society across the state want a change of government in the state. They have voted for this April 9, and the results will be known May 4,” he added.

The Congress candidate from Jorhat said Opposition leaders met to discuss preparations for counting and to remain alert on counting day.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the exit polls are misleading and that the “party is confident about its survey, which indicates the Opposition will form the government after May 4”.

The BJP is making efforts to derail the counting process, but “we are prepared to deal with the situation with legal recourse in both Delhi and Guwahati to deal with the situation”.

“We are prepared to protect our candidates and to ensure that the state machinery is not used for any mischief,” he added.

He further alleged that the BJP had approached several Opposition candidates after the polls, questioning why it would do so if it were confident of victory.

“This proves that they are not confident, but the people of Assam are, and there is going to be a change of government in the state,” he added.

He also alleged that the exit polls were manipulated by the BJP.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the Congress, Raijor Dal’s Akhil Gogoi, Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi, All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML), among others.

AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and the party’s election observer Bandhu Tirkey were also present at the meeting.