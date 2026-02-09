Bhadrak: A woman and her sister were allegedly assaulted by the family of their son-in-law for opposing their daughter’s love marriage in Bhadrak district.

The clash between the families left at least four people injured.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in Gopalbindha village under Sabarang police station limits in Bhadrak block.

The injured were admitted to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.

According to a complaint filed by Sasmita Panda of Keshapur village, her 22-yearold daughter married a youth from Gopalbindha village a few days ago against her family’s wish.

Sasmita and her sister had earlier approached the police, opposing the marriage and seeking their daughter’s return.

Tension reportedly escalated between the two families following the marriage.

Sasmita’s sister Rashmita was allegedly attacked by her daughter’s in-laws while passing through Gopalbindha village to collect group savings money Saturday.

She was reportedly assaulted on the village street.

When Rashmita went to the police station to lodge a complaint, Sasmita, along with a relative, was on her way to the police station on a motorcycle after learning about the incident.

Sasmita alleged that she too was attacked on the way by her daughter’s in-laws.

The opposing party, however, has lodged a counter-complaint, alleging that they were also assaulted.