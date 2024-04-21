Ranchi: A Congress candidate from Chatra constituency, KN Tripathi’s brother, was among five injured in a clash between two groups during the Ulgulan Nyay Maharally organised by the INDIA Alliance here Sunday.

The injured were immediately taken to the hospital after the incident. At the same time, the administration calmed the matter.

The workers of two groups from different areas clashed After all the veteran leaders of the Alliance took their place on the stage. The angry workers hit each other with what came to their hand. The workers also broke chairs. Several people, including KN Tripathi’s brother, were injured in the incident.

While the injured person was being taken away, he told reporters that the assaulter was a BJP agent. The police have also caught the assaulter.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, CPI (ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, MP Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and many leaders of the India constituent party were present in the rally.

UNI